Open Menu

Trade Deficit Narrows By 43% As Exports Mount To $27.7 Bln In FY23

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Trade deficit narrows by 43% as exports mount to $27.7 bln in FY23

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The trade deficit witnessed a decline of 43.03 percent during the fiscal year 2022-23 as compared to the previous year (2021-22), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The trade deficit during July-June (2022-23) was recorded at $27.547 billion against the deficit of $48.354 billion in July-June (2021-22), a decline of 43.03 percent.

The exports during the period were recorded at $27.744 billion against $31.782 billion last year, showing a decline of 12.71 percent.

On the other hand, the imports witnessed a sharp decline of 31 percent falling from $80.136 billion last year to $55.291 billion during the fiscal year 2022-23.

On a year-on-year basis, the exports from the country witnessed a decline of 18.72 percent and were recorded at $2.366 billion in June 2023 against the exports of $2.911 billion in June 2022.

The imports also decreased to $4.180 billion in June 2023 from $7.857 billion in June 2022, showing negative growth of 46.

80 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports during June 2023 however increased by 7.55 percent when compared to the exports of $2.200 billion in May 2023.

The imports into the country declined by 3.42 percent in June 2023 when compared to the imports of $4.328 billion in May 2023, according to the data.

Meanwhile, the deficit in services trade declined by 88.26 percent during the first eleven months of the fiscal year (2022-23) compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. The services trade deficit was recorded at $607.67 million against the deficit of $5,175.24 million last year.

The services exports during the period increased by 3.38 percent by going up from $6,438.33 million in 2021-22 to $6,655.82 million in the first eleven months of FY2022-23, according to PBS data.

On the other hand, the imports declined from $11,613.57 million to $7,263.49 million in FY2023, showing negative growth of 37.46 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports May June From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling sy ..

Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling system led to tragic train colli ..

1 hour ago
 Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakha ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakhana case not maintainable.

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

3 hours ago
 Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows deten ..

Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows detention for non-cooperation

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2 ..

UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2023

13 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

13 hours ago
 Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, eq ..

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, equities wobble

14 hours ago
 Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP ..

Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP

14 hours ago
 US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation o ..

US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation of 30 Diplomatic Nominees - Rep ..

14 hours ago
 Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobi ..

Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobile phones recovered

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business