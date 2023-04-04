Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Trade Deficit Narrows By35.51% In 9 Months Of FY23

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Trade deficit narrows by35.51% in 9 months of FY23

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The trade deficit witnessed a decline of 35.51 percent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The trade deficit during July-March (2022-23) was recorded at $22.900 billion against the deficit of $35.509 billion in July-March (2021-22), a decline of 35.51 percent.

The exports during the period were recorded at $21.046 billion against $23.350 billion last year, showing a decline of 9.87 percent.

On the other hand, the imports witnessed a sharp decline of 25.34 percent falling from $58.859 billion last year to $43.

946 billion during the current fiscal year.

On a year-on-year basis, the exports from the country witnessed a decline of 14.76 percent and were recorded at $2.367 billion in March 2023 against the exports of $2.777 billion in March 2022.

The imports also decreased to $3.828 billion from $6.407 billion in March 2022, showing negative growth of 40.25 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports during March 2023 however increased by 8.03 percent when compared to the exports of $2.191 billion in February 2023.

The imports into the country declined by 5.11 percent in March 2023 as compared to the imports of $4.034 billion in February 2023, according to the data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports February March From Billion

Recent Stories

One killed in train accident in Netherlands, 30 in ..

One killed in train accident in Netherlands, 30 injured

30 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police launches second &#039;Most Noble ..

Abu Dhabi Police launches second &#039;Most Noble Number&#039; auction to suppor ..

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.