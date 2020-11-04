UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trade Deficit Shrinks 1.88 Pc In 1st Quarter, Exports Increase 0.33pc

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

Trade deficit shrinks 1.88 pc in 1st quarter, exports increase 0.33pc

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The country's trade deficit witnessed reduction of 1.88 percent during the first four months of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during July-October (2020-21) was recorded at $7.577 billion as compared to the deficit of $7.722 billion during July-October (2019-20), showing decline of 1.88 percent, according to the latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here on Wednesday.

During the period under review, the country's exports registered positive growth of 0.33 percent, by going down from $7.529 billion last year to $7.554 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports decreased by 0.

79 percent, from $15.251 billion last year to $15.131billion during the current year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the country's exports increased from $2.019 billion in October 2019 to $2.081 billion in October 2020, showing positive growth of 3.07 percent.

The imports during the month decreased by 5.73 percent by going down from $4.052 billion last year to $3.820 billion during the current year, the data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country increased by 10.16 percent in October 2020 when compared to the exports of $1.889 billion inSeptember 2020.

Likewise, the imports into the country declined by 11.59% in October 2020 as compared to the imports of $4.321 billion in September.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports September October 2019 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

6 minutes ago

Immersive and incomparable: The factors behind the ..

9 minutes ago

Lahore shows support for NUST’s nation building ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan records 18 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

38 minutes ago

UVAS arranges motivational lectures for students, ..

54 minutes ago

Farmers will gather again to protest for their rig ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.