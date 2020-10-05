UrduPoint.com
Trade Deficit Shrinks 2 Pc In 1st Quarter, Exports Increase 6pc In September

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:42 PM

The country's trade deficit witnessed reduction of 2.02 percent during the first quarter of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The country's trade deficit witnessed reduction of 2.02 percent during the first quarter of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during July-September (2020-21) was recorded at $5.804 billion as compared to the deficit of $5.689 billion, showing decline of 2.02 percent, according to the latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here on Monday.

During the period under review, the country's exports registered negative growth of 0.94 percent, by going down from $5.510 billion last year to $5.458 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports decreased by 0.

56 percent, from $11.199 billion last year to $11.262 billion during the current year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the country's exports increased from $1.765 billion in September 2019 to $1.873 billion in September 2020, showing positive growth of 6.12 percent.

The imports also increased by 13.22 percent by going down from $3.766 billion last year to $4.264 billion during the current year, the data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country increased by 18.24 percent in September 2020 when compared to the exports of $1.584 billion inAugust 2020.

Likewise, the imports into the country went up by 28.28% in September 2020 as compared to the imports of $3.324 billion in August.

