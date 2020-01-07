Trade deficit shrinks 30.67% in six months of FY 2019-20

Country's trade deficit witnessed significant reduction in first half of current fiscal year (July-December) of current financial year and fell by 30.67% as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Country's trade deficit witnessed significant reduction in first half of current fiscal year (July-December) of current financial year and fell by 30.67% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review country's exports registered 3.17% growth, where as import reduced by 17.13%, according the data of foreign trade statistics, released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.

During the period form July-December, 2019, exports witnessed an increase of 3.17%, as it reached to $11.535 billion against the exports of $11.181 billion of the same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, country's imports witnessed significant decrease of 17.13% as it went down from $27.952 billion in first six months of last financial year to $23.163 billion of same period of current financial year, it said.

On month on month basis, the trade deficit shrinks 15.99% in month of December, 2019 as against the same month of last year as during the period under review, exports reduced by 3.

96% and imports decreased by 10.33% respectively.

During the month of December, exports were recorded at $1.990 billion as compared the exports of $2.072 billion of same month of last year, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, imports of the country during the period under review came down to $3.950 billion from $4.405 billion of same month of last financial year.

The trade deficit grew by 1.61% in month of December as compared to the previous month (November) of current financial year. The exports from the country witnessed negative growth of 1.04% in December,2019 where as the imports into the country increased by 0.25 % respectively, it said.

The exports of the country were recorded at $1.990 billion in December, 2019 as against the exports of $2.001 billion of November, 2019, where as imports enhanced to $3.950 million as against $3.940 million of the month of November of current year, it added.