Trade Development Authority Of Pakistan (TDAP) Director General (DG) Khalid Rasool Visits Alkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (SCCI)
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 09:40 PM
) Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Director General (DG) Khalid Rasool visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Director General (DG) Khalid Rasool visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).
During an important meeting, the president SCCI emphasized promoting commercial activities in Sialkot.
The meeting focused on enhancing trade opportunities, exploring export potential, and fostering stronger partnerships to boost the economic growth of Sialkot.
