Trade Diplomacy Best Tool To Exploit Untapped Potential Of Yemen: Envoy

Sumaira FH 40 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Trade diplomacy best tool to exploit untapped potential of Yemen: envoy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Yemen in Pakistan Muhammad Motahar Alashabi on Wednesday said the trade diplomacy was the best tool to exploit the untapped potential of Yemen.

Addressing the business community in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that Yemen needed every thing for its reconstruction and Pakistani exporters should have direct links with their Yemeni counterparts.

"The skilled manpower from Pakistan will also be welcomed in Yemen", he said and added the both countries should translate the excellent relations into economic terms.

He said that Pakistani products were the best and Pakistani exporters should introduce their branded products in Yemen.

He also assured full cooperation to Pakistani exporters to have direct links with the reliable business partners from Yemen.

Later, SVP Chaudhary Talat Mahmood presented a FCCI shield to Muhammad MotaharAlashabi.

