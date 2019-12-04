UrduPoint.com
Trade Fairs, Exhibitions Mean Business For The Country: Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Trade Fairs and Exhibitions should be used as a tool for the growth of Pakistan's exports. The government should support private sector for organizing trade fairs and exhibitions in the country

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019)

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that trade fairs and exhibitions mean introduction of vendors to buyers which pave way for collaborations, jack up exports and bring much-needed foreign exchange to the country.He said that though interest of private sector is growing in holding exhibitions but yet a lot of work has to be done to become at par with the other countries.

He cited the examples of Germany, China and India where 3674, 403 and 211 exhibitions/trade fairs have been planned as compared to Pakistan where only 34 trade fairs, exhibitions are expected to be held during the same period.

He said that these countries showcased their-selves brilliantly with the help of trade fairs and exhibitions while Pakistan is still far behind in term of exports.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that government should extend all kinds of support to the private sector, particularly, to the exporters for holding/taking part in exhibitions at domestic and international levels.

He said that Pakistan missions abroad would also have to play a proactive role in this regard. Pakistani embassies abroad should ensure timely sharing of trade fairs/exhibitions related information with the Chambers of Commerce & Industry besides facilitating exporters for taking part in the international events.

He said that embassies abroad should also establish display center at their premises for Pakistan products.The LCCI President also urged the private sector of Pakistan to focus this important area.

Trade shows and exhibitions would support their sales activities, identify new local and foreigner customers, increase profitability, expand their distribution system and would help evaluate the acceptability of the products.

