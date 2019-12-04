Trade fairs/exhibitions tool for economic growth: LCCI

Trade fairs and exhibitions should be used as a tool for growth of Pakistan's exports and the government should support private sector on this count

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Trade fairs and exhibitions should be used as a tool for growth of Pakistan 's exports and the government should support private sector on this count.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said trade fairs and exhibitions mean introduction of vendors to buyers which pave way for collaborations, jack up exports and bring much-needed foreign exchange to the country.

Though interest of private sector was growing in holding exhibitions, a lot of work was yet to be done to bring it at par with other countries.

He cited Germany, China and India where 3674, 403 and 211 exhibitions/trade fairs had been planned respectively as compared to Pakistan where only 34 trade fairs, exhibitions were expected to be held during the same period.

He said these countries present themselves brilliantly with the help of trade fairs and exhibitions while Pakistan was still far behind in term of exports.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the government should extend all kinds of support to private sector, particularly to the exporters for holding/taking part in exhibitions at domestic and international levels.

He said Pakistan missions abroad would also have to play a proactive role in this regard.

Pakistani embassies abroad should ensure timely sharing of trade fairs/exhibitions related information with chambers of commerce & industry besides facilitating exporters for taking part in the international events.

He said the embassies abroad should also establish display centers at their premises for Pakistani products.

The LCCI president also urged the private sector of Pakistan to focus this important area. Trade shows and exhibitions would support their sales activities, identify new local and foreigner customers, increase profitability, expand their distribution system and help evaluate the acceptability of the products.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that Lahore Chamber was organizing exhibitions on regular basis as exhibition means business for the country and leading companies of different countries took part in these events.