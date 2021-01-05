UrduPoint.com
Trade & Investment Being Encouraged In Punjab: Mian Aslam

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 04:10 PM

Trade & investment being encouraged in Punjab: Mian Aslam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday the government was putting in order all steps to encourage trade and investment in Punjab.

He was talking to a representative of Chinese company Oreal Ceramics, Wo Jianbin, who called on him here at the office of Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), according to spokesman of Provincial Industries Department.

During the meeting, they discussed matters relating to investment promotion in the province. The PBIT Director Suhail Saleem was also present.

The Chinese company's representative Wo Jianbin showed interest in investing in the tile industry in Bhalwal Industrial Estate, adding that production capacity could be increased, if an additional supply of electricity and gas was ensured.

The company also demanded to provide 50-acre of land for setting up a new industrial unit.

The minister welcomed the new investment plans and reiterated that the promotion of investment was top priority of the government and it would provide every possible facility to maximise the investment in the province.

He directed the relevant officials to provide every possible facility to the Chinese company for setting up anew industrial unit. The new investments helped in poverty alleviation and overcoming the chronic issue of unemployment in the province, he observed.

