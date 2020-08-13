Trade liberalization creates win-win situation for Pak- Afghanistan: Arbab Shazad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Arbab Shahzad on Thursday said that increasing the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan would be beneficial for the people living on both sides of the border.

He said trade is linked with welfare of common people especially those living in border areas and for economic progress of the country, said a press release issued by National Assembly Secretariat here.

Arbab Shazad said this while chairing the 3rd meeting of the Task force on Pakistan Afghanistan Trade Liberalization under the Executive Committee of Pakistan Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship group in the Parliament House.

The meeting reviewed the status of implementation of decisions.

Over 10 ministries and departments were given the opportunity to present their performance.

SAPM especially appreciated efforts of the Federal M board Revenue (FBR) and the Commerce Ministry.

The issues of a number of border crossing points came under detailed discussion.

Shandana Gulzaar MNA suggested facilitating traders as rent seeking and smuggling is damaging interests of both traders and the government.

The meeting was attended by Sadiq Khan Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Members National Assembly Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir, Shandana Gulzaar, Molvi Salahudin and senior officers of FBR, Ministries of Commerce, Foreign Affairs, Health and Interior and Baluchistan and KP government Representatives.