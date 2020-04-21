Trade Minister holds meetings with FCCI, car dealers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday held separate meetings with delegations of Faisalabad Chambers of Commerce (FCCI), car dealers association and traders community.

Trade delegation members urged that government should allow fixed time/limited business to small traders, which are being hit hard by lockdown for prevention against coronavirus pandemic. They also put forth various proposals for opening up of markets on rotational basis, citing that as government has allowed opening of construction sector therefore small businesses linked with it should also be opened. They assured the minister of fully adhering to anti-corona SOPs laid down by the government.

On this occasion, Provincial Industries and Trade Minister commended that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a kind-hearted person and also a strong supporter for opening up of business sector. He added that PTI government wanted open various businesses and industries so that employment of masses could be restored.

Aslam Iqbal emphasized that government has not only to completely eradicate COVID-19 pandemic but also have to save trade and businesses. The whole world including Pakistan is worried over dangerous coronavirus pandemic, he added.

Being true representative of traders and industrialists, he said, he will put forth their recommendations before the Federal government. He underscored that with the smooth running of businesses and industry, the economy of the country also moves forward and flourishes.

He maintained that during the first phase, low risk-prone industries have been opened. At first, governments of all the four provinces will be brought on the same page and thereby all businesses and industries will be opened up in phases. He assured them that businesses will be resumed in consultation with the traders. He said that state-of-the-art expo centres will be set up in Faisalabad and Multan along with providing maximum relief to traders and industrialists.

The minister said that grievances and problems of traders will also be resolved, asserting that viable proposals of traders will be fully implemented.

He mentioned that mega relief package has been given by the government for the poor segment of society affected badly owing to lockdown. Government has also chalked out a programme to grant loans to small traders on soft terms, he said and asserted that traders and government are on the same page and will jointly move forward. PTI government is standing by the traders and is fully aware of their genuine problems.

Those called on Provincial Minister included President Faisalabad Chambers of Commerce Rana Sikandar Azam, Vice President Bilal Waheed and Members Executive Committee. Delegation members of Car Dealers Association included Shehzad Aslam, Haji Idrees and others. Delegation from traders community included Muhammad Ali Mian, Malik Amanat and others. PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry and high officials of Industries and Trade Department also attended the meeting.