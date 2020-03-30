UrduPoint.com
Trade Minister Urges Philanthropists To Help Out The Poor, Needy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 06:14 PM

Trade minister urges philanthropists to help out the poor, needy

Punjab Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Monday urged philanthropists to come forward during the hard times of the nation and earn blessing of Allah Almighty by assisting the poor and needy people generously

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Monday urged philanthropists to come forward during the hard times of the nation and earn blessing of Allah Almighty by assisting the poor and needy people generously.

He said in a media statement that the war against coronavirus could be won through determination and unity. Joint struggle of the government and the institutions would help the nation get rid of global pandemic. "We will steer the country out of current difficult situation by combating the virus bravely," he added.

Mian Aslam said that coronavirus scourge could not defeat resolute determination of a brave nation. The whole nation salutes the medical and paramedical staff fighting against dreaded virus on the forefront, he added. Unnecessary mobility of people had been restricted to save them from coronavirus; therefore, they must follow the government advisories in this regard.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had also granted hefty fiscal relief package for the downtrodden segment of society.

He also clarified that there was no shortage food items in the country and people should neither get panicked nor buy commodities beyond their needs. Those indulging in hoarding for the sake of earning a little more money were criminals of the nation, he added.

Aslam Iqbal directed the administration to continue strict crackdown on hoarders and price-hike mafia. In order to effectively cope with the prevailing pandemic, everyone would have to adopt the precautionary measures to break the virus chain, he said.

More Stories From Business

