Trade Potential Between Pakistan And India Is Estimated At $37 Billion; Says BMP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 05:07 PM

Trade potential between Pakistan and India is estimated at $37 billion; says BMP

Secretary General (Federal) of the Businessmen Panel, Ahmad Jawad said trade ties and business relations need a sharp boost to incentivise peace

Secretary General (Federal) of the Businessmen Panel, Ahmad Jawad said trade ties and business relations need a sharp boost to incentivise peace.

There is a strong feeling that enhanced connectivity between the India and Pakistan will create corridors of peace,"For large and expanding economies of the world trade and good trade relations can be a crucial source of development and progress.

With India and Pakistan, both nations' economies offer the ideal conditions to make significant gains from trade. According to the World Bank's "The Promise of Regional Trade in South Asia", trade potential between two countries is estimated at $37 billion.

Jawad said 770 million young people on both sides of the border are a "ray of hope" and by bringing them together a paradigm shift can be brought in the bilateral relationship between the two countries.Despite after the Post Pulwama and India's haste decision to retract Pakistan's non-discriminatory �Most Favored Nation' (MFN) status, India had cancelled export orders from Pakistan and banned the export of certain products to Pakistan, but it couldn't hit us much "We are not dependent on Indian trade as there are no level playing field between the two counties and it needs to be reviewed in detail; he added

