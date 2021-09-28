UrduPoint.com

Trade To Play Crucial Role In Post COVID-19 Economic Recovery: Experts

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Trade to play crucial role in post COVID-19 economic recovery: Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The global trade experts on Tuesday said that trade could play key role in the post COVID-19 economic recovery.

Therefore, aligning policies with emerging realities is pertinently important, they said.

The global trade experts shred this viewpoint during a webinar 'Trade essential for Post Covid Economic Recovery' organized by International Trade Center Geneva, (ITC) in collaboration with Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), said a press release issued.

Secretary Exports Policy Customs, FBR, Ihsanullah Shah, was of opinion that post COVID-19 trade was facing unprecedented crises as many of the enterprises were struggling for the survival.

He said that the government had taken a number of steps to pull the exporters out of this grim situation including a blanket exemption and enhancing the rebate rates on almost 300 items including surgical goods, sports related goods, textile related goods etc.

Senior Policy Adviser Trade Facilitation, ITC, Geneva,Dr Muhammad Saeed explained that COVID-19, which was a public health crisis led to disruption on the supply and demand side resulting in economic crisis of unprecedented magnitude.

Thus, trade policy is part of the solution, and it has emerged that trade facilitation is important whether it is access to the vaccine or PPE or access to production process related to imports and exports.

He opined that the mindset needed to be changed pertaining policy consideration and regulatory compliance for the exporter and importers.

National Coordinator of ITC-ReMIT, Dr Tauqir Shah, suggested that the key to role in post COVID-19 recovery had to be played by digitally enabled SMEs.

Therefore, the trade support institutions had to hand hold SMEs, especially women owned SMEs in order to become digitally enabled, he added.

Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, IBA Karachi, Dr Aadil Nakhoda was of view that the biggest challenge was the disruption to global value chain.

He said that the trade cost had increased both for the importer and exporters and this had immense implications for trade.

Gender and Trade Expert, Roubina Toufiq, on the occasion highlighted the importance of information sharing and government support for women owned enterprises.

Trade Facilitation expert, ITC, Geneva, Edwin Gaarder, while sharing his expert opinion said that COVID-19 pandemic had led us to a massive crisis in terms of economic perspective.

He said that MSMEs were hardest hit as they were less prepared in the time of crisis. He added further that the trade support institution had an important role to transit towards new normal.

He suggested that Pakistan had to think on positioning itself in this model of globalization. Besides, more focus has to be paid on the green recovery.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Sports Exports Geneva Women FBR Textile Post Government Institute Of Business Administration (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PPP’s senior leader Wajid Shamsul Hassan passes ..

PPP’s senior leader Wajid Shamsul Hassan passes away

16 minutes ago
 FM discusses issue of Pakistan tour cancellation w ..

FM discusses issue of Pakistan tour cancellation with UK authorities

25 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122: KP govt to establish 43 sub-stations ..

Rescue 1122: KP govt to establish 43 sub-stations at tehsil level

22 seconds ago
 Bangkok on alert as 70,000 homes flooded in Thaila ..

Bangkok on alert as 70,000 homes flooded in Thailand

24 seconds ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah partners with NurnbergMesse to ..

Expo Centre Sharjah partners with NurnbergMesse to host inaugural Gulf Coatings ..

26 minutes ago
 UN Special Envoy for Syria Says Will Travel to Was ..

UN Special Envoy for Syria Says Will Travel to Washington This Week

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.