Trade Turnover Between Russia, China May Reach $200Bln Earlier Than In 2024 - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) There is every reason to believe that the volume of trade between Russia and China will reach $200 billion earlier than in 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We set the goal of reaching $200 billion by 2024.

Last year, it was already $185 billion, there is every reason to believe that we will achieve our goals at the level of trade turnover, maybe even earlier than planned," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi in Moscow.

