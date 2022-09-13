Trade Turnover Between Russia, India Increases 120% in 2022 - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

The trade turnover between Russia and India has grown by 120% in 2022, with supplies of Russian oil, coal, and fertilizers continuing to increase, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday

"Our relations are actively developing, the trade turnover has also increased significantly: in 2022 it has grown by about 120%.

Now, the supplies of Russian oil, coal, fertilizers are increasing," Ushakov told reporters.

According to the official, the two countries have been taking bilateral measures to expand the use of national currencies.

Leaders of India and Russia will meet on the sidelines of the forthcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Uzbek city of Samarkand from September 15-16.