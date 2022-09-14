Trade Turnover Between Russia, India May Reach $30Bln by 2025 - Russian Ambassador

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The trade turnover between Russia and India is increasing unprecedentedly, as a result of which the volume of mutual trade could reach $30 billion by 2025, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov told Sputnik.

"Trade and economic cooperation is actively developing, forced to adapt to modern realities.

Today, we are seeing an unprecedented growth in trade: in the first six months of 2022, it amounted to over $11 billion," the ambassador said, adding that "this gives every reason to predict that mutual trade will reach $30 billion by 2025."

Alipov also recalled that India had not joined Western sanctions against Russia.

"Our joint work continues, aimed at expanding and deepening the especially privileged strategic partnership between the two countries," the ambassador told Sputnik.

In 2021, the trade turnover between Russia and India for the entire year amounted to $13.6 billion, Alipov added.