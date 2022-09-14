UrduPoint.com

Trade Turnover Between Russia, India May Reach $30Bln By 2025 - Russian Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Trade Turnover Between Russia, India May Reach $30Bln by 2025 - Russian Ambassador

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The trade turnover between Russia and India is increasing unprecedentedly, as a result of which the volume of mutual trade could reach $30 billion by 2025, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov told Sputnik.

"Trade and economic cooperation is actively developing, forced to adapt to modern realities.

Today, we are seeing an unprecedented growth in trade: in the first six months of 2022, it amounted to over $11 billion," the ambassador said, adding that "this gives every reason to predict that mutual trade will reach $30 billion by 2025."

Alipov also recalled that India had not joined Western sanctions against Russia.

"Our joint work continues, aimed at expanding and deepening the especially privileged strategic partnership between the two countries," the ambassador told Sputnik.

In 2021, the trade turnover between Russia and India for the entire year amounted to $13.6 billion, Alipov added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Russia Billion

Recent Stories

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relie ..

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected ..

30 minutes ago
 Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

48 minutes ago
 Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

1 hour ago
 Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media confe ..

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media conferences, training sessions and ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the Europ ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the European Council

2 hours ago
 In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the F ..

In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the Finale of Asia Cup 2022 at UCP ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.