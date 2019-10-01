UrduPoint.com
Trade Wars, Brexit To Blame For Derailing Global Growth, Shrinking German Economy - Merkel

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:50 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday blamed Brexit and escalating trade wars for derailing the global growth and the German economy with it, after meeting with top international finance officials.

"We came to the conclusion that the global economy is in a difficult situation. All organizations predict slower growth.

We see it in Germany and in our development forecasts," she told reporters.

Merkel said that "the existing instability created by the US-Chinese trade conflict" was dragging the global economy down, while uncertainty about the terms of the UK exit from the European Union was affecting Europe.

The German government expects Europe's economic powerhouse to slide into recession in July-September following the national output's decrease by 0.1 percent in the second quarter amid a drop in exports.

