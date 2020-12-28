Trade with African countries reaches $ 4.18 billion, says Razak Dawood

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2020) Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said Pakistan’s trade with African countries reached 4.18 billion Dollars in 2019-20, which was increased by seven percent as compared to the previous year (2018-19).

Razak Dawood said that as a result of Pakistan’s new engagement with African countries through “Look Africa Campaign” exports to Africa increased by seven percent last year. He expressed these views in an interview to a tv on Monday.

The Advisor to PM said that for the first time, Pakistan would take part in International Khartoum Fair next month.

He said Ministry of Commerce has also organized Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference in Nairobi, Kenya next month.

He also said that the government was making all out efforts to remove all hindrances in trade with Afghanistan. In a joint session of Pak-Afghan Transit Trade Coordination Authority held in Islamabad on Monday.

Afghan Commerce Minister also spoke on the occasion. He said Afghanistan would welcome the Pakistani investors in the country, pointing out that Afghanistan desired to reach South Asian markets.