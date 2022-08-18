Trade with regional states key in boosting exports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Trade with regional states can play a key role in boosting exports besides strengthening regional economic integration.

While talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Syed Hussain Amir Jafri,Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis here Thursday said that private sector of Pakistan must fully exploit its potentials to maximum extent to explore investments avenues for joint ventures and exports in all the regional states which he added will not only enhance exports but also bring economic prosperity in the region.

He said unfortunately all other regional states except Pakistan are taking full advantage of promotion of bilateral and multilateral trade that's help stabilising their economies besides improving economic growth and cooperation.

Expressing his concern,he said Pakistan's regional trade deficit has further yawned instead of increasing its volume.

Meher Kashif Younis said barter trade in local Currency can effectively neutralise and minimise pressure on Pakistan rupees.

He said Pakistan can comfortably at least exports upto US$50 billion all over the world including nine regional states which included China, Afghanistan,Iran,Bangladesh,Sri Lanka,India,Nepal,Bhutan and Maldives.

He said no one can rule out the vital significance of broadening regional trade to speed up exports and he utged the government to take immediate measures to focus on increasing intra regional trade on the classic pattern of ECO and D-8.

He urged the government to constitute a constitutionally powerful high level committee comprising all stakeholders with clear mandate studed with consistent economic policies for boosting exports and to do with away all hurdles in smooth flow of exports.