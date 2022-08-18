UrduPoint.com

Trade With Regional States Key In Boosting Exports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Trade with regional states key in boosting exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Trade with regional states can play a key role in boosting exports besides strengthening regional economic integration.

While talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Syed Hussain Amir Jafri,Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis here Thursday said that private sector of Pakistan must fully exploit its potentials to maximum extent to explore investments avenues for joint ventures and exports in all the regional states which he added will not only enhance exports but also bring economic prosperity in the region.

He said unfortunately all other regional states except Pakistan are taking full advantage of promotion of bilateral and multilateral trade that's help stabilising their economies besides improving economic growth and cooperation.

Expressing his concern,he said Pakistan's regional trade deficit has further yawned instead of increasing its volume.

Meher Kashif Younis said barter trade in local Currency can effectively neutralise and minimise pressure on Pakistan rupees.

He said Pakistan can comfortably at least exports upto US$50 billion all over the world including nine regional states which included China, Afghanistan,Iran,Bangladesh,Sri Lanka,India,Nepal,Bhutan and Maldives.

He said no one can rule out the vital significance of broadening regional trade to speed up exports and he utged the government to take immediate measures to focus on increasing intra regional trade on the classic pattern of ECO and D-8.

He urged the government to constitute a constitutionally powerful high level committee comprising all stakeholders with clear mandate studed with consistent economic policies for boosting exports and to do with away all hurdles in smooth flow of exports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan World Bangladesh Exports Iran Sri Lanka China Bhutan Maldives Nepal All Government Billion

Recent Stories

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its foot ..

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

1 hour ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-af ..

PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-affected areas

2 hours ago
 Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.