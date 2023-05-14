UrduPoint.com

Trade With Regional States Plays Key Role In Boosting Exports: Iftikhar

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Trade with regional states plays key role in boosting exports: Iftikhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday emphasised that trade with regional states could play a vital role in boosting exports, besides strengthening regional economic integration and connectivity.

While talking to a delegation of industrialists led by CEO IT professionals Mian Faiz Bukhsh Arain, he said that the private sector of Pakistan must fully exploit its potential to the maximum extent for exploring investments avenues for joint ventures and exports in all the regional states, which he added will not only enhance exports but also bring economic prosperity in the region.

He said, unfortunately, all other regional states except Pakistan were taking full advantage of the promotion of bilateral and multilateral trade that help stabilise their economies, besides improving economic growth and cooperation.

Expressing his concern, Malik said Pakistan's regional trade deficit had further yawned instead of increasing its volume.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said ample barter trade in local Currency could also equally effectively neutralise and minimise pressure on Pakistan currency.

He said Pakistan could comfortably at least export up to US$50 billion all over the world, including nine regional states which included China, Afghanistan, Iran, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Malik said no one could rule out the vital significance of broadening regional trade to expedite exports and urged the government to take immediate measures to focus on increasing intra-regional trade on the classic pattern of ECO and D-8.

He said the government must constitute a powerful high-level committee comprising all stakeholders with a clear mandate studded with consistent economic policies for boosting exports and to do with away all hurdles in the smooth flow of exports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan World Bangladesh Exports Iran Sri Lanka China Bhutan Maldives Nepal Chamber Sunday Commerce All Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

UAE is ready to host the new version of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE is ready to host the new version of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2023: IJF General T ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th May 2023

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Childrenâ€™s Reading Festival emphasises o ..

Sharjah Childrenâ€™s Reading Festival emphasises on integrating theatre studies ..

13 hours ago
 Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions ..

Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions by Mansoor bin Mohammed

13 hours ago
 Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GM ..

Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GMT on Saturday - Reports

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.