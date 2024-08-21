Trader Deprived Of Rs 0.9 Mln In Robbery Bid
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 07:07 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The bandits Wednesday snatched cash worth Rs 0.9 million from a trader on GT road in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station.
A trader named Noman Maqsood was going to home after drawing cash from the bank when three armed bandits riding on a motorcycle intercepted him and snatched cash on gunpoint from him and fled away.
The police registered case and launched further investigation.
APP/ajq/378
