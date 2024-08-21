Trader deprived of Rs 0.9 mln in robbery bid

The bandits Wednesday snatched cash worth Rs 0.9 million from a trader on GT road in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The bandits Wednesday snatched cash worth Rs 0.9 million from a trader on GT road in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station.

A trader named Noman Maqsood was going to home after drawing cash from the bank when three armed bandits riding on a motorcycle intercepted him and snatched cash on gunpoint from him and fled away.

The police registered case and launched further investigation.

