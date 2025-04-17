Traders Agitate Service Tax Decision
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 11:13 PM
Traders protest Punjab Revenue Authority’s 5% services tax on zari business
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Traders protest Punjab Revenue Authority’s 5% services tax on zari business. A delegation from the Central Zari Association Rawalpindi, led by Central Traders Organization President Sherjeel Mir, met Punjab Revenue Authority Commissioner Khalid Yamin to discuss the challenges and issues resulted by 5% services tax on zari businesses.
The delegation argued the tax notices are unjust and affect thousands across Punjab, increasing financial burdens on consumers and hurting businesses. They said notices have been issued for three years, with shops sealed without warning, and no stakeholder consultation was held before implementation.
The delegation insisted the tax should apply to boutiques and factories, not zari traders who only buy and sell fabric. They demanded the immediate evasion of the service tax.
PRA Commissioner, Khalid Yamin responded that the tax was imposed after thorough research, however he assured notices would be reviewed again and legitimate concerns addressed.
The delegation thanked him for the assurance.
Sheikh Javed Tarq Sani, Vice President of Central Traders Association Rawalpindi too, highlighted the issue of unfair tax policies affecting small businesses, and appealed for decision review.
