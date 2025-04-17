Open Menu

Traders Agitate Service Tax Decision

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 11:13 PM

Traders agitate service tax decision

Traders protest Punjab Revenue Authority’s 5% services tax on zari business

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Traders protest Punjab Revenue Authority’s 5% services tax on zari business. A delegation from the Central Zari Association Rawalpindi, led by Central Traders Organization President Sherjeel Mir, met Punjab Revenue Authority Commissioner Khalid Yamin to discuss the challenges and issues resulted by 5% services tax on zari businesses.

The delegation argued the tax notices are unjust and affect thousands across Punjab, increasing financial burdens on consumers and hurting businesses. They said notices have been issued for three years, with shops sealed without warning, and no stakeholder consultation was held before implementation.

The delegation insisted the tax should apply to boutiques and factories, not zari traders who only buy and sell fabric. They demanded the immediate evasion of the service tax.

PRA Commissioner, Khalid Yamin responded that the tax was imposed after thorough research, however he assured notices would be reviewed again and legitimate concerns addressed.

The delegation thanked him for the assurance.

Sheikh Javed Tarq Sani, Vice President of Central Traders Association Rawalpindi too, highlighted the issue of unfair tax policies affecting small businesses, and appealed for decision review.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy PM, Minister of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy PM, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Tourism of ..

42 seconds ago
 Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat ..

Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visits various exam centres

3 minutes ago
 PPMA delegation meets Federal Minister for Health, ..

PPMA delegation meets Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal,

51 seconds ago
 Fire engulfs oil tanker, two buses

Fire engulfs oil tanker, two buses

53 seconds ago
 4-day int'l educational workshop on 'Global Citize ..

4-day int'l educational workshop on 'Global Citizenship in Education' concludes

54 seconds ago
 Malik Shah Gorgaij visits GDA Office, emphasizes f ..

Malik Shah Gorgaij visits GDA Office, emphasizes for timely completion of projec ..

2 minutes ago
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar underscore ..

2 minutes ago
 Privatisation Commission Board meeting held

Privatisation Commission Board meeting held

2 minutes ago
 Traders agitate service tax decision

Traders agitate service tax decision

2 minutes ago
 Alcaraz finds best to reach Barcelona Open quarter ..

Alcaraz finds best to reach Barcelona Open quarters

2 minutes ago
 Italy's Meloni, Trump talk up EU trade deal hopes

Italy's Meloni, Trump talk up EU trade deal hopes

3 minutes ago
 Libyans grapple with fresh currency devaluation

Libyans grapple with fresh currency devaluation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business