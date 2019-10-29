UrduPoint.com
Traders Announce Nationwide Strike Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 11:36 AM

Traders announce nationwide strike today

The traders bodies say that the objective of the strike today is to press their demands and to condemn the PTI government's policies.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2019) The major traders group will go on nationwide strike against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government today.
The traders are holding shutterdown strike to challenge PTI-government's policies for business. The traders' protest and strike is happening at the moment when JUI-F is also on the way to Islamabad for its Azadi March against the government.

Strike call has been given by All Pakistan Anjuman-i-Tajiran (APAT) and Markazi Tanzeem-i-Tajiran Pakistan (MTTP) which has been joined by traders in Lahore and Karachi. The traders announced that they would hold strike at least for two days to press their demands with a clear-cut message that the scope of the strike could be expanded.

The business community believed that PTI govt and FBR imposed illogical policies on thier businesses and caused huge damage to their earning and profits.

The traders' bodies said that the government should understand that tax collection was dependent on business activity, and it was essential for the country’s economic growth that traders could run their businesses without fear.

Several markets and bazaars in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have already displayed banners that shops would remain closed for two days in protest against ‘the anti-traders policies’ of the government and the FBR though business activities may also be affected on Oct 31, the day when the anti-government protest march by opposition parties would reach the Federal capital.

The country’s economy would suffer a major blow if the FBR failed to bring any business-friendly policies, as consumers were gradually squeezing their purchases due to sky-rocketing prices of essential items that also affected sales, said All-Karachi Tajir Ittehad (AKTI) chairman Atiq Mir while announcing their support to the countrywide strike.

