Traders Announce To Open Markets From Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 05:45 PM

Traders announce to open markets from Wednesday

The traders on Tuesday announced to open the markets across the province from April 15th with adoption of all precautionary measures for prevention against coronaviru

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The traders on Tuesday announced to open the markets across the province from April 15th with adoption of all precautionary measures for prevention against coronavirus.

Addressing a joint presser,the Sindh Tajir Ittehad leaders said that the traders had suffsred huge losses due to the 28-days continous lockdown.

Chairman Jamil Paracha said that the lockdown was not effective enough.

He said"The traders have paid salaries to their workers for the month however they could not continue doing so and the traders will be left with no option but to sack the employees if government opts to continue imposition of lockdown."President Tajir Ittehad Association Sharjeel Goplani, President Small Traders Mehmood Khan, President Electronic Dealers Association Rizwan Irfan and representatives of other trade associations were also present on the occasion.

