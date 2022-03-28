UrduPoint.com

Traders Announces Special Ramazan Relief Package

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Traders announces Special Ramazan Relief Package

Trading community of the provincial metropolis has announced a special relief package for the people of the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Trading community of the provincial metropolis has announced a special relief package for the people of the city.

This was announced during a special meeting held here with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan in the Chair which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr Ihtesham-ul-Haq, officers of food, Livestock, Industries and representatives of traders' associations.

The meeting reviewed steps relating to giving special relief to people during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and took several decisions regarding cut in the prices of five essentials including oil and utility bills while the prices of eight items remained unchanged.

On this occasion, traders announced a cut of Rs.10 in per kilogram/litre in prices of yogurt and milk.

Addressing on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shafiullah Khan said that all necessary steps were being taken for giving relief to people during Ramazan and the number of magistrates was also being increased.

Similarly, he said that a special squad has also been formed under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) that will monitor the bidding process in fruit and vegetable markets before issuing an official price list that would be later implemented in letter and spirit.

>