Traders appreciate relaxation in payment of property tax

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Chairman National Peace Council and Pakistan Trade Wing has appreciated relaxation in property tax liabilities by the government and termed it a welcoming move.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, he said the business community and the people are happy with the decision of the government regarding property tax.

He said that the last date for submission of property tax is February 28 and called for extension of the deadline till March 31, 2021 to make it easier for the people to avail maximum benefits and enable the government to generate maximum revenue.

Bilal said that the businessmen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have always rendered sacrifices and today, the government should reward them through extending the last date of submission of property tax.