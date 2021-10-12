Traders ask govt to restore gas supply for small industrial units

Central Chairman Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique has asked the government to restore gas supply for small industrial units so that the traders could keep continue their business activities smoothly

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Central Chairman Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique has asked the government to restore gas supply for small industrial units so that the traders could keep continue their business activities smoothly.

The suspension of gas supply will not only affects traders but also country's economy, said Khawaja Suleman Siddique, while talking to media persons, here on Tuesday.

The prices of items of daily used items including flour, ghee, pulses, sugar and wheat should be decreased on daily basis, Suleman added.

He also called for urgent measures for provision of relief to the poor as the price hike trend badly affected their purchasing power.

On this occasion, Syed Jaafar Ali Shah, Hafiz Imran Sajjad, Nadeem Shiekh and many other traders were also present.