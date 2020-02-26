UrduPoint.com
Traders Asked To Register For Dubai Beauty Exhibition

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 04:37 PM

Traders asked to register for Dubai Beauty Exhibition

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has invited traders to register their companies for 'BeautyWorld Middle East 2020' exhibition, scheduled to be held in last week of May in Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has invited traders to register their companies for 'BeautyWorld middle East 2020' exhibition, scheduled to be held in last week of May in Dubai.

The Middle East and Africa's largest international trade fair for beauty products, hair, fragrances and well-being is scheduled to open its doors on May 31, 2020 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center, said a press statement received here Wednesday.

The TDAP for the promotion of export of beauty products, has been providing subsidized stalls in exhibition, the statement said and asked the interested exhibitors to apply through TDAP by March 11.

The Beautyworld Middle East covers the key product groups of hair, nails & salon supplies, cosmetics & skincare, machinery, packaging, raw materials & contract manufacturing, fragrance compounds & finished fragrances, and personal care & hygiene.

The three-day event would provide an attractive opportunity to the exhibitors to promote their businesses in new and emerging markets.

In 2019, around 1,803 exhibitors showcased their products at the fair while 44,256 visitors attended the fair, the press statement said adding that from Pakistan, 25 exhibitors showcased their products at the fair

