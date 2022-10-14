UrduPoint.com

Traders' Body Briefs Sindh Governor About Their Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori was briefed on Friday by an eight-member delegation of All Pakistan Traders Association's Sindh chapter (APTA Sindh) about their problems including load shedding of electricity, taxation issues, and reported street crimes

The delegation of APTA Sindh, headed by Javed Qureshi, called on the Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, here at the Governor's House, according to the spokesperson.

Talking to the delegation, Governor Sindh said that the services of the business community for economic development were unforgettable and likened the business community to the backbone of any national economy.

Governor Sindh further said that the problems of the business community would be resolved on a priority basis.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the Sindh Governor for taking interest in solving the problems of the business community.

