Traders Call For Fix-tax System, Cut In Turnover Tax Ratio

Muhammad Irfan 18 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The President, Traders' Alliance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman has called for introducing fix-tax system for trading community and bringing the ratio of turn-over tax down to 0.25%.

He was addressing a consultative meeting of trading community regarding forthcoming federal and provincial budgets here on Sunday.

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman stressed upon the government to keep in view the introduction of a simplified tax system to make a traders' friendly and growth-oriented budget. He suggested the registration of shopkeeper for sales tax on the basis of the volume of his business.

The president of Traders' Alliance was confident that the tax target of Rs.8000 billion could be easily achieved after implementation of agreements reached-out with trading community. He further called for strengthening of coordination between Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and trading community. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman also demanded relief package for traders and SMEs, issuance of markup credit to traders on personal surety and relief on commercial power bills.

