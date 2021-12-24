Traders call for mechanism to remove hurdles to Pak-Afghan trade

UrduPoint.com

Traders have demanded devising a joint mechanism to remove hurdles in Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and transit trade as well as onward to Central Asian Republics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Traders have demanded devising a joint mechanism to remove hurdles in Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and transit trade as well as onward to Central Asian Republics.

Rationalized tariffs/levies, improvement in border management system, simplifying procedures/rules and policies in order to boost up mutual trade between the two neighbouring countries as well as enhance regional trade, the speakers stressed during a meeting of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Standing Committee on Afghanistan and Central Asian Republic (CARs) Trade Promotion', held under chairmanship of Director Area Study Centre, Peshawar University here at ASC on Friday.

Engineer Manzoor Elahi, the body senior vice chairman and Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, vice chairman, members and representatives of stakeholders were present in the meeting, which aimed to compile recommendations for the government regarding promotion of Pak-Afghan trade and enhancement of exports to regional countries.

Participants of the meeting emphasized that the business community on both sides of the border should be consented before finalization and signing of a new Afghan Transit Trade Agreement (ATTA).

The meeting identified the bottleneck and hiccups, hampering the mutual trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and proposed a number of ideas/recommendations to address them by adopting joint policy. It asserted that a joint roadmap/combined policy should be adopted to resolve issues of Pak-Afghan traders.

Speaking on the occasion, Manzoor Elahi said that the SCCI is making vigorous efforts to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and onward trade with regional countries.

In this regard, he said the chamber had already proposed a number of recommendations. He added the present government has taken steps in the light of SCCI's proposals to improve Pak-Afghan mutual trade as well as exports to CARs.

However, Mr Elahi informed that KP traders are mostly doing business with Afghanistan, who faced with numerous difficulties that must be removed by joint efforts of both countries.

The ex-senior officio of the SCCI suggested rationalizing tariffs/levies, relaxation in rules/policies and improvement in the border management system.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, who is also vice president Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber emphasized that Pak-Afghan traders should be consulted before finalizing and signing new ATTA. He said KP has disadvantaged due to long distance from Karachi port, because of which, the business community faced many challenges/problems, which should be addressed by taking serious steps.

Mr Sarhadi demanded serious steps should be taken for making fully operational of Azakhel Dryport, Nowshera. He also called for restoration of cargo service through Pakistan Railways along with provision of other facilities to the trading community.

Director ASC, Dr Shabir Ahmad fully agreed with recommendations of participants of the meeting, which would be forwarded to relevant government departments/authorities for their early execution.

