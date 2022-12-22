Traders' delegation calls on coordinator to FTO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The business community on Thursday urged the government to strictly check the smuggling and hoarding of Dollars for flourishing local trade and business activities.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Engineer Kashif Ali, Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis said that shortage of dollars in market manipulated by unscrupulous elements creating unnecessary chaos, which was harmful to business activities, said a press release issued here.

He said that efforts to curb the tendency of smuggling dollars should beefed up and recovered dollars should be forfeited to national kitty.