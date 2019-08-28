UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Delegation Visit Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 06:41 PM

Traders delegation visit Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry

A delegation of Traders Welfare Association (TWA), Super Market, Islamabad led by its President Shehzad Shabbir Abbasi visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and announced to provide unconditional support to Founder Group in the coming elections of ICCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :A delegation of Traders Welfare Association (TWA), Super Market, Islamabad led by its President Shehzad Shabbir Abbasi visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and announced to provide unconditional support to Founder Group in the coming elections of ICCI.

Group Chairman Saeed Khan, Sheikh Abdul Waheed, Haroon Hashmi, Shiraz Ahmed Siddiqui and others were in the delegation.

Addressing the delegation, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged that government for taking urgent measures to create conducive environment for trade activities.

He said that due to absence of rent control act in Islamabad, traders were feeling insecure .

He stressed the need for arranging passage of amended bill of rent control act from the parliament at the earliest as the said bill was lying pending in the national assembly from the tenure of previous government.

He assured that ICCI would make efforts for resolving the key issues of traders of all markets including Super Market.

Speaking at the occasion, Shehzad Shabbir Abbasi said that government has suspended the implementation of CNIC condition up to September.

However, he said that traders have great concerns on this condition and urged that government should find out a consensus solution of this issue.

He said that traders of Super Market have always supported Founder Group in ICCI elections and they would also support FG unconditionally in the coming election of the Chamber.

Rafat Farid Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry assured the TWA Super Market, Islamabad that Chamber would fully cooperate with them in resolving major issues of their market.

The other representatives of different markets also spoke at the occasion and called upon the government to make business friendly policies for promoting trade and economic activities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Islamabad National Assembly Business Parliament Rent Shiraz Chamber September Market Commerce All From Government Industry Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PBIF calls for improved laws to contain power thef ..

2 minutes ago

Top 3 Democratic Candidates Beat Trump by More Tha ..

27 seconds ago

Short composition of trains irk rail passengers

30 seconds ago

Sindh's first Forensic DNA Lab established at Dr P ..

32 seconds ago

Waiting for Execution: Taliban Imprisonment Splits ..

9 minutes ago

Sindh University organizes certificate award cerem ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.