Traders delegation visit Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :A delegation of Traders Welfare Association (TWA), Super Market Islamabad led by its President Shehzad Shabbir Abbasi visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and announced to provide unconditional support to Founder Group in the coming elections of ICCI.

Group Chairman Saeed Khan, Sheikh Abdul Waheed, Haroon Hashmi, Shiraz Ahmed Siddiqui and others were in the delegation.

Addressing the delegation, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged that government for taking urgent measures to create conducive environment for trade activities.

He said that due to absence of rent control act in Islamabad, traders were feeling insecure .

He stressed the need for arranging passage of amended bill of rent control act from the parliament at the earliest as the said bill was lying pending in the national assembly from the tenure of previous government.

He assured that ICCI would make efforts for resolving the key issues of traders of all markets including Super Market.

Speaking at the occasion, Shehzad Shabbir Abbasi said that government has suspended the implementation of CNIC condition up to September.

However, he said that traders have great concerns on this condition and urged that government should find out a consensus solution of this issue.

He said that traders of Super Market have always supported Founder Group in ICCI elections and they would also support FG unconditionally in the coming election of the Chamber.

Rafat Farid Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry assured the TWA Super Market, Islamabad that Chamber would fully cooperate with them in resolving major issues of their market.

The other representatives of different markets also spoke at the occasion and called upon the government to make business friendly policies for promoting trade and economic activities.