UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Demand Early Passage Of Amended Bill Of Rent Law From Parliament

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:48 PM

Traders demand early passage of amended bill of rent law from parliament

The local traders in a meeting chaired by Tahir Abbasi, Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry have called upon the parliament to pass the amended bill of rent control act for Islamabad to resolve this longstanding issue

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) The local traders in a meeting chaired by Tahir Abbasi, Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry have called upon the parliament to pass the amended bill of rent control act for Islamabad to resolve this longstanding issue.

Saifur Rahman Khan Vice President ICCI, Muhammad EjazAbbasi Vice President FPCCI, Zubair A. Malik former President FPCCI and Chairman Founder Group, Malik Najeeb President Traders Welfare Association Gulberg, Khalid Chaudhry, Muhammad Naveed Malik, Faizan Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed Bhatti, ZulqarnainAbbasi and others were in the meeting.Tahir Abbasi said that for the last over 30 years, local traders have been demanding for promulgation of a balanced rent control act in Islamabad to ensure equal protection of the rights of tenants and owners, but their demand could not be met as yet.

He said that previous governments had presented amended bill of rent control act in national assembly, but could not get it passed.

He said that current Federal Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umar has also presented an amended bill of rent control law in the national assembly which has been passed by the relevant standing committee.

He urged that the said bill should be presented in the next session of national assembly, which should be passed without further delay to meet the long overdue demand of local traders.Muhammad EjazAbbasi, Vice President FPCCI said that the business community was facing many problems in running business activities and stressed that government should focus on creating conducive environment for them that would help in early revival of the economy as well.

He said that traders were feeling insecure due to absence of rent control act in Islamabad and hoped that the current government would soon resolve this issue.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Asad Umar Business Parliament Rent Gulberg Chamber Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$63.92 pb Tuesd ..

21 minutes ago

Around 84,435 petroleum sector complaints resolved ..

11 minutes ago

Zaireen Policy to be sent to federal cabinet for a ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Proposes to US Extending New START for 5 Ye ..

11 minutes ago

Shah Hussain climbs to 39th spot in Olympic Rankin ..

11 minutes ago

Beijing to implement city wide mandatory household ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.