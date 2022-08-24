Traders demand Flowers Market in I-8 Markaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :A delegation of Traders Welfare Association, I-8 Markaz, led by its President Raja Fayyaz Gul Wednesday visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and apprised the ICCI Office bearers about the key issues of their market.

Zahid Qureshi Secretary General, Hameed Ahmed Abbasi Vice President, and others were also present at the occasion.

The delegation called upon the CDA to develop a flower market in I-8 Markaz, which was the old demand of the traders.

Addressing the delegation, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, said that I-8 was one of the important commercial centre of the Federal capital and urged CDA to focus on its better development.

He emphasized the need to expedited work on ongoing development projects to improve the infrastructure in the Markaz.

Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI),Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, former President ICCI and former Senior Vice President ICCI, Khalid Chaudhry also spoke at the occasion and assured that the body would fully cooperate with Traders Welfare Association, I-8 Markaz in resolving the key issues of traders.

Speaking at the occasion, Raja Fayyaz President and Zahid Qureshi Secretary General, Traders Welfare Association, I-8 Markaz lauded the role of ICCI for the passage of amended bill of rent control act from the parliament that has resolved the 40 years old issues of the traders.

They resolved that their association would develop close liaison with ICCI for resolving the key issues of the traders of I-8 Markaz and surrounding areas.