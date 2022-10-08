UrduPoint.com

Traders Demand Parking Plaza In Aabpara Market

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Saturday urged the Capital Development Authority for constructing a parking plaza in Aabpara Market in order to address parking issues, besides maintaining traffic flow to facilitate the commuters.

He said that the Aabpara Market is the oldest market of Islamabad, which is playing important role in improving the economy by promoting trade activities and stressed the CDA to develop it as a model market of the Capital.

He said that foreign diplomats and many other dignitaries often visit Aabpara market, therefore, CDA should construct a monument in the chowk of the market and focus on its further beautification to bring it at par with international standards.

He said that ICCI would work with CDA, FBR, ICT Administration, police and other relevant departments of the government to resolve the issues of the business community. He said this while addressing a delegation of Aabpara Market that called on him led by Ajmal Baloch, President, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran and President, Traders Welfare Association Aabpara Market.

Faad Waheed Senior Vice President ICCI assured the delegation that Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry would work with CDA to address the key issues of the traders and for the development of Aabpara Market on modern lines.

Speaking at the occasion, Ajmal Baloch, President, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tijaran and President, Traders Welfare Association, Aabpara Market, Islamabad said that parking was a major issue of the traders of the area and stressed that ICCI should work with CDA for the construction of a parking plaza in the Aabpara Market.

He said that Aabpara Market should be provided easy access from 7th Avenue. He said that many traders are facing tax issues due to their integration with Tier-1 and Tier-2 tax system and urged ICCI to cooperate in resolving tax issues of the traders. The delegation members congratulated the new office bearers of ICCI and hoped that they would play a role in addressing the major issues of trade and industry.

Khalid Iqbal Malik Group Leader, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi former President ICCI, Akhtar Hussain, Muhammad Yahya, Khalid Chaudhry and others were also present at the occasion.

