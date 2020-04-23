Traders demand Punjab govt’s permission to open markets under certain SOPs

(@fidahassanain)

The small traders say they are out of money to pay bills, taxes and salaries to their staffers and even to buy the things of daily-use for their survival, seeking the government’s permission to open markets for their survival.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2020) The local traders started campaign to convince Punjab government to allow them to open markets here on Thursday.

In a meeting, the traders of Azam cloth market—the major market of cloths in the provincial capital, decided that they would ask the government to grant them permission to open markets as they were unable to pay rents, salaries and utility bills.

“The government should make some Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) but allow them to start their businesses and shops,” said Lahore-Karachi Block President Malik Zaman in the meeting. He said they could not do anything including the payment of taxes if they were not allowed to open markets.

Khwaja Ijaz and Javed—the other senior leaders of Azam Cloth market—said that twelve sanitizer gates, spray machines and hundreds of sanitizers were bought for safety of the traders and clients and to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

They asked the government to understand the gravity of economic crisis, saying it might worsen the law and order situation.

On other hand, Shah Alam Market President Khawaja Amir said that the traders were not unable to pay bills, taxes and salaries to their staffers at shops. The money to buy things even the edibles of daily use also came to an end, he said.

“The small traders have no money to pay bills, taxes and salaries to their staffers and even to buy the edibles,” said Khawaja Amir. He said that the government should allow the traders to open markets with certain SOPs.

“This lockdown and its impact is very serious and the government needs to understand our troubles,” he further said.

Punjab GDP growth sharply fell down, and according to an estimate , the GDP came down up to 9 per cent due to the impact of Coronavirus besides loss of Rs 18 billion during the lockdown imposed to contain the global pandemic.