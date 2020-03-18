Traders demand to allow transportation of goods trucks to Afghanistan

Traders community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Wednesday demanded of the government to keep Torkham border open for transportation of trucks, loaded with perishable and other items to avoid huge financial losses to them and unhurt the mutual Pak-Afghan trade and businesses

The demand was made by president Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz while speaking an oath taking ceremony of Anjuman e Tajaran Times Centre Saddar Road Cantt Peshawar here.

Maqood Pervaiz said that the closure of Torkham border for movement of passengers as preemptive step of the government to counter coronavirus pandemic is a welcoming step.

However, he hastened to add, restrictions on movement of transit goods containers en route to Afghanistan via Torkham border would impact negatively on the country's economy and bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Therefore, the chamber president urged the government to allow transit goods trucks to cross the Torkham border through proper monitoring mechanism in order to avoid traders' community from enormous monetary losses and unhurt the mutual Pak-Afghan trade and business of transit trade between the two countries.

On the occasion, SCCI president took oath from newly-elected members of the cabinet of Anjuman e Tajran Times Centre Saddar Road Cantt Peshawar.

Earlier, SCCI chief assured the traders community of Peshawar sadder that they will make immediate contact with customs, wapda, excise and taxation departments along with other government subordinate institutions to amicable resolve their issues in cantonment board area.

Maqsood Pervaiz opined the SCCI believes to deliver services to business community without any discrimination, which had always played important role in resolution of their issues. He vowed the chamber will continue its efforts to resolve the traders' issues by taking with relevant authorities effectively.

Pattern in chief of the Anjuman e Tajaran Times Centre Saddar Road Cantt Peshawar, Naseem Gul, Chairman Hamid Mehmood, President Sardar Hussain, General Secretary Zubair Gul and others also spoke on the occasion. They reiterated their resolve that they will leave no stone unturned to ensure resolution of all issues of the traders' community.