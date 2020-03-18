UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Demand To Allow Transportation Of Goods Trucks To Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:51 PM

Traders demand to allow transportation of goods trucks to Afghanistan

Traders community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Wednesday demanded of the government to keep Torkham border open for transportation of trucks, loaded with perishable and other items to avoid huge financial losses to them and unhurt the mutual Pak-Afghan trade and businesses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Traders community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Wednesday demanded of the government to keep Torkham border open for transportation of trucks, loaded with perishable and other items to avoid huge financial losses to them and unhurt the mutual Pak-Afghan trade and businesses.

The demand was made by president Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz while speaking an oath taking ceremony of Anjuman e Tajaran Times Centre Saddar Road Cantt Peshawar here.

Maqood Pervaiz said that the closure of Torkham border for movement of passengers as preemptive step of the government to counter coronavirus pandemic is a welcoming step.

However, he hastened to add, restrictions on movement of transit goods containers en route to Afghanistan via Torkham border would impact negatively on the country's economy and bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Therefore, the chamber president urged the government to allow transit goods trucks to cross the Torkham border through proper monitoring mechanism in order to avoid traders' community from enormous monetary losses and unhurt the mutual Pak-Afghan trade and business of transit trade between the two countries.

On the occasion, SCCI president took oath from newly-elected members of the cabinet of Anjuman e Tajran Times Centre Saddar Road Cantt Peshawar.

Earlier, SCCI chief assured the traders community of Peshawar sadder that they will make immediate contact with customs, wapda, excise and taxation departments along with other government subordinate institutions to amicable resolve their issues in cantonment board area.

Maqsood Pervaiz opined the SCCI believes to deliver services to business community without any discrimination, which had always played important role in resolution of their issues. He vowed the chamber will continue its efforts to resolve the traders' issues by taking with relevant authorities effectively.

Pattern in chief of the Anjuman e Tajaran Times Centre Saddar Road Cantt Peshawar, Naseem Gul, Chairman Hamid Mehmood, President Sardar Hussain, General Secretary Zubair Gul and others also spoke on the occasion. They reiterated their resolve that they will leave no stone unturned to ensure resolution of all issues of the traders' community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Resolution Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business WAPDA Road Saddar Chamber Anjuman Border Commerce All From Government Cabinet Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Daren Sammy asks people to take care of themselves ..

9 minutes ago

Sudan to receive AED40 million in agricultural dev ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Polo defeats Desert Palm in President Polo Cup

11 minutes ago

First COVID-19 Case Registered in Djibouti - Forei ..

9 minutes ago

Three killed in Rajanpur traffic accident in Raja ..

9 minutes ago

HRCP demands immediate relief for daily wagers

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.