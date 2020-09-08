UrduPoint.com
Traders Demand To Shift Wholesale Markets Around Ring Road

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 03:29 PM

Rawalpindi city traders on Tuesday demanded the Punjab government to shift wholesale markets around the proposed Ring road project to ease traffic jam

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi city traders on Tuesday demanded the Punjab government to shift wholesale markets around the proposed Ring road project to ease traffic jam.

President Traders Welfare Association Sharjeel Mir while talking to APP said that traders were facing problems in transporting goods to northern areas, Azad Kashmir as well as within the city due to traffic congestion.

He said lack of parking space and frequent traffic jams in many markets of downtown area were losing customers and motorists were covering distances of minutes in hours due to acute encroachments and traffic stuckup.

Mir said that as the provincial govt has given approval to the Ring road project ,he suggested that a residential scheme plan should be devised for business community.so that they can do their businesses near to their residences.

He informed that he along with traders representatives of various markets had met Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood and conveyed the concern of the traders community who acknowledged the problems the traders were facing.

Sharjeel expressed hope that the present govt would look into traders problems on priority and shift the markets to the city's outskirts.

