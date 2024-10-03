Traders from Peshawar felicitated newly elected office bearers of SCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Various delegations of traders attached with different sectors visited the chamber house on Thursday and congratulated the newly elected president Fazal Moqeem Khan, Senior Vice president Abdul Jalil Jan and vice president Shehryar Khan.

Notable among them belonging from spiritual family of Peshawar Syed Zahir Ali Shah, former presidents Fuad Ishaq, Haji Muhammad Afzal, Zahidullah Shinwari, Husnain Khurshid Ahmad, Faiz Muhammad Faizi and Sohail Javed, newly elected members of the chamber’ executive committee Nadeem Rauf, Aftab Iqbal, Saifullah Khan and Ashfaq Ahmad, Hamoodul Rehman, Haji Dilawar, Ikram Rauf, Naveed Foundation CEO Naveed Khan, Jeweller Asim Shahzad, Haji Qasim, Aamir Iftikhar, commercial exporter Khalid Sultan Khawaja, Mazharul Haq, Khawaja Atif, and other exporter, former executive member Affaf Ali Khan, Aurangzeb Khan, secretary women’ chamber and others.

Fazal Moqeem warmly welcomed the all delegations of traders and said they have full knowledge about difficulties of the business community.

He promised that consultation would be made with traders’ community to formulate viable proposals for resolution of all issues.

The SCCI chief said the business community is being faced with numerous challenges under the prevailing circumstances. He stressed that government and relevant departments needed to take pragmatic steps for resolution of the traders’ issues.

Fazal Moqeem urged the government and FBR to introduce further reforms to bring new people under the tax-net instead of burdening existing taxpayers. The SCCI president mentioned the difficulties of the CNG, petroleum sector.

He emphasized the need of making consultation with the chamber and business community before formulating policies and rules so that there will be no hurdle to implement them. Besides, he said cooperation and congenial atmosphere will also remain intact between government departments and the business community.

