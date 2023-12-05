Open Menu

Traders-govt Equally Important For Economic Development: LCCI

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2023 | 11:25 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Traders and the government are equally important for each other for economic development as no one can move ahead solely.

The government should create business-friendly policies and address the real problems of businessmen so that they can supplement the government's efforts for economic development of the country.

These views were expressed by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar, while talking to a delegation of Tanzeem Sheikh Khawaja Community here Tuesday.

Patron-in-Chief of Tanzeem Sheikh Khawaja Community, President Sheikh M. Nazir, General Secretary Sheikh Kashif Nawaz, Patron Sheikh Sohail Zafar, Senior Vice Presidents Sheikh Javed Jilani, Sheikh Shujaat Hussain, Sheikh Gulraiz Ayub, Sheikh Anjum Ali, Sheikh Imran Ali, Finance Secretary Sheikh Usman Mehboob and Office Secretary Sheikh Mahmood Al Hasan also spoke on the occasion.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is raising the issues faced by the business community at supreme forums and is actively working for the business-friendly environment.

He informed the delegation that the ongoing year of LCCI has been declared as the year of Business Compliance and Facilitation.

Kashif Anwar said that in order to ensure relief for the business community, it is necessary to make the tax system simple and easy. He said that tax net expansion would also reduce the burden from the existing taxpayers.

The LCCI President said that a uniform business environment can be ensured across the country by harmonizing provincial and Federal taxes. He urged the delegation to forward their suggestions to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He informed the delegation that the main function of the Lahore Chamber is policy advocacy. With the input from standing committees, the Lahore Chamber suggests workable solutions. These issues are raised at the highest government forums for early resolution.

Kashif Anwar said that LCCI facilitates the business community by making them aware of the opportunities and challenges arising from the globalization of trade and investment.

He further stated that the Lahore Chamber has inked various MoUs with national and international organizations. Later, the delegation visited various departments of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

