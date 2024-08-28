Traders, JI Hold Nationwide Strike Against High Electricity Bills, Taxes Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 28, 2024 | 12:28 PM
Markets and bazaars have been shut down in various cities like Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi today
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2024) The nationwide traders’ strike is being observed across the country against high taxes and electricity bills on Wednesday (today).
The traders’ association gave call for the strike while Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan (JI) is also with the traders.
Due to the strike, some schools in certain areas have also been shut down.
The All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran Sindh has fully supported today’s shutter-down strike, stating that all small and large businesses across Sindh will remain closed. They have rejected the increase in taxes and electricity bills. Traders in Peshawar have also kept various markets closed.
In Islamabad, fearing protests, roads leading to the Red Zone have been blocked with containers. Several business centers in Islamabad are observing a shutter-down strike, with shops in areas like Aabpara Market and G-9 Karachi Company closed.
In Rawalpindi, the traders are on strike against the heavy electricity bills and taxes.
Major commercial centers, shopping malls, markets, wholesale and commodity markets are also closed, though bakeries, sweet shops, grocery stores, medical stores and petrol pumps are open.
All major grocery shops in the big commercial centers are completely closed.
The strike is also being observed in Multan, Lahore, Quetta, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Harnai, Malakand Division, interior Sindh and other major and minor cities across the country.
However, the educational institutions and the district courts in the city are open.
A large police presence has been deployed in various areas.
