UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Jubilant As Red Chilli Price Hits Record High In Kunri Market

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 05:08 PM

Traders jubilant as Red chilli price hits record high in kunri market

The price of Red chilli hits a record high in kunri market on Tuesday

UMER KOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The price of Red chilli hits a record high in kunri market on Tuesday. According to details two days ago Dandi cut (Loongi) Red Chilli was traded at Rs 17000, per Maund(40 kg) but it soars to Rs 20,000 on Tuesday with increase of Rs 3000 per 40 Kg.

while hybrid Red chilli was selling at Rs 19,000 per Maund (40 kg). According to report price of Red chilli soared to Rs.8000 per Maund in current Month while it was closed at Rs,17,000 per Maund on Last Thursday.Traders belongs to Punjab and Karachi procure Chilli in Kunri market and about 1200 bags were brought in Market daily for delivering commodity to various cities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Punjab Price Kunri Market

Recent Stories

Emirates appoints new Vice President for Pakistan

3 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen calls for cultural vision to challeng ..

3 minutes ago

High Performance camp for 10 players commences at ..

10 minutes ago

Registration for 2020 NAS Sports Tournament futsal ..

19 minutes ago

Rupee strengthens in interbank

4 minutes ago

APML rejects decision against Musharraf, calls it ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.