Traders jubilant as Red chilli price hits record high in kunri market

The price of Red chilli hits a record high in kunri market on Tuesday

UMER KOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The price of Red chilli hits a record high in kunri market on Tuesday. According to details two days ago Dandi cut (Loongi) Red Chilli was traded at Rs 17000, per Maund(40 kg) but it soars to Rs 20,000 on Tuesday with increase of Rs 3000 per 40 Kg.

while hybrid Red chilli was selling at Rs 19,000 per Maund (40 kg). According to report price of Red chilli soared to Rs.8000 per Maund in current Month while it was closed at Rs,17,000 per Maund on Last Thursday.Traders belongs to Punjab and Karachi procure Chilli in Kunri market and about 1200 bags were brought in Market daily for delivering commodity to various cities.