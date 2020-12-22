UrduPoint.com
Traders Lauds PM's Announcement Of Making 'tax Form' Easier

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:53 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Traders fraternity while hailing PM's announcement of making 'tax form' easier and suggested fixed tax system for small business men in order to increase revenue up to 100 percent.

President of Qaumi Tajir Itehad Pakistan Sultan Mahmoud Malik, chairman Chaudhary Shukat Ali, General Secretary Malik Akram and City President Iqbal Farid while talking to media persons here Tuesday lauded the PM's announcement of making 'tax form' easier for tax payers.

They said they were ready to submit double tax return if FBR would initiate fixed tax system for small traders.

They said it would protect them from paying off heavy fee to lawyers for submitting tax returns.

