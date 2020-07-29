Traders, masses' cooperation sought to curb coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday met with a delegation headed by President All Pakistan Traders Wing of PTI here at Civil Secretariat in which matter pertaining to imposition of smart lockdown came under discussion.

The minister said that imposition of smart lockdown was a unanimous decision taken by NCOC (National Command and Operation Centre), citing that decision of smart lockdown on Eid-ul-Azha had been made under compulsion with sole objective to curb spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister appealed to the traders and masses to ensure their due cooperation to curb coronavirus. He assured that the police would not misbehave with traders in implementation of smart lockdown policy, adding that respective assistant and deputy commissioner would deal with traders in this regard.

The officers of Industries and Trade department were also present.