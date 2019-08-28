UrduPoint.com
Traders Playing Vital Role In Strengthening National Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 08:17 PM

Traders playing vital role in strengthening national economy

Central Tanzeem Tajraan (South Punjab) President Shiekh Javed Akhtar said that traders were playing an important role in strengthening economy of the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Central Tanzeem Tajraan (South Punjab) President Shiekh Javed Akhtar said that traders were playing an important role in strengthening economy of the country.

The trader community was united to put the country on way to progress and prosperity, he expressed these views in a ceremony at Mumtazabad.

Chairman Tanzeem Tajraan Khawaja Suleman Siddique also spoke and stated trader's leadership was making practical efforts to resolve problems of the community.

