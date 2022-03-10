Traders protest against new tax policy

Local traders launched protest against 'new tax policy' outside of press club here Thursday

Additional General Secretary of the Punjab Traders Association Sheikh Amir Saleem and District President of Traders Association Ameer Aslam, speaking to protestants termed introducing 'sales tax collection' in markets was unjust decision.

They said traders were ready to pay tax but decision of 'setting up points of sales tax collection was unacceptable.

They warned of continuing protest until the authority would reverse its decision.