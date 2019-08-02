UrduPoint.com
Traders Rejected The Draft Of Fixed Taxation

Traders rejected the draft of fixed taxation

President Traders Union Pakistan, Kashif Chaudhry has said on Friday that without the consultation of trader organizations

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) President Traders Union Pakistan, Kashif Chaudhry has said on Friday that without the consultation of trader organizations.He said we reject the draft of fixed tax prepared without the consultation of traders, this draft is a conspiracy against traders to divide them.

FBR has only included 300 square feet shops in their draft, and the tax is very high as they are also asked to pay 2 pc on their turn over, which is totally unacceptable and unfeasible.While above 300 square feet shops were imposed 2 pc tax on their turn over, while the traders having 1000 square feet shop were included forcibly into tax net.Traders appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to sit with real trader leader and settle down the issues related to fixed taxation.They said that FBR deliberately want to sabotage fixed taxation scheme to carry on their black mailing and corruption.

